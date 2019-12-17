|
|
Harlan A. Beutler
Richford - Harlan A. Beutler, formerly of Richford, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Services in Marshfield, WI.
He was born September 18, 1932 in the Town of Richford, the son of Albert and Bertha (Weiland) Beutler. Harlan married Diane M. Brose on April 21, 1956 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Richford. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2010.
Harlan was a graduate of Wautoma High School and served in the U.S. Army. He and Diane farmed in the Town of Richford for many years earning the distinction of a Wisconsin Century Farm at the Wisconsin State Fair in 1997. Harlan was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, having been active on church council and lending his voice in song for many weddings and funerals through the years while Diane accompanied him on piano or pipe organ. Harlan also served the community as the Richford town chairman and Waushara County Board representative. He also became a member of the Wautoma School District Board of Education. Harlan enjoyed playing softball in his younger years with the Richford softball team, playing one tournament game at Brewer Stadium.
Time spent with family and friends, hunting, fishing, playing card games, and sharing stories were especially precious to him. Harlan and Diane were champions for their children and grandchildren taking pride in their accomplishments and offering support. He will be dearly missed by three daughters, Beth (Richard) Lind, Wausau, Bonnie (Dean) Brix, Marshfield, Brenda (Jim Wroblewski) Saeger, Custer; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Amy Anderson) and Clara (Zach Aschim) Lind, Emily (fiancé Tony Shepherd), Melissa and Maria Brix, Derek and Holly Saeger. In addition to his wife, Diane, Harlan was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bruce, son-in-law, Kevin Saeger, and sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Leonard Schroeder.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in the Town of Richford with the Rev. Blaine O. Niskanen officiating. Burial will be at Richford Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A memorial will be established in Harlan's memory.
Harlan will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family wishes to express appreciation to all of Harlan's family and friends who stayed connected with him through cards and visits once he moved to Whispering Pines in Plover and then to Three Oaks in Marshfield, WI. The family takes solace in the knowledge that he is reunited with his beloved Diane and their son Bruce in one of our Lord's many mansions.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019