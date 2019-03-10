|
|
Harley Joslin
Oshkosh - Harley Junior Joslin, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
I was born in Redgranite, Wisconsin on September 1, 1929 to Leona and Harley Joslin. They were good parents and taught my brother, Glen, and myself how to identify and solve many of life's problems as they occur. I have always been thankful for their many lessons and philosophies.
I enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1948 and served as cadre in basic training units and as an artillery forward observer in Fort Sill, OK.
Ruth Dorothy Ruhl and I started dating by going to the Recreation Program at Roosevelt School in the fall of 1945 and continued dating until we were married in May of 1950. It was a good marriage, a happy marriage that flourished until Ruth's death in 2005.
Randall Lee Joslin was our first born followed by Lynn Carol, Steven Earl and Brian Gilbert. Ruth and I enjoyed parenting and watching our family growing and developing into responsible young citizens.
I was employed at Universal Foundry for 24 years as an inspector, by the State of Wisconsin as an older worker specialist, by Evco Plastics as plant manager and for The National Indian Council on Aging as a manager of their Title V program in Wisconsin.
Adeline Strasser and I became acquainted through church activities and enjoyed shopping, dining out, and day trips. Even though we have slowed down, we continued to enjoy our visits at ShareHaven and the occasional dining out.
I was preceded in death by my parents Harley and Leona Joslin, my wife, Ruth, and great-grandson, Brandon Olson.
I am survived by my children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, my brother Glen, and his wife Juanita.
I wish to give profound thanks to Visiting Nurses Hospice and Edenbrook of Oshkosh staffs for their excellent and compassionate care.
A celebration of life service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 338 N. Eagle St., Oshkosh with Rev. John E. Seelman officiating. Friends will be received at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, it was Harley's wish to have condolences expressed through memorials.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 10, 2019