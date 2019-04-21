|
Harold Boushele, Jr
Oshkosh - Harold Melvin Boushele, Jr, age 89 of Oshkosh passed away on Thursday morning at the Waterford in Oshkosh. Harold was born on January 12, 1930 in Oshkosh the son of Harold and Rose (Matsche) Boushele. He graduated from Oshkosh High School. Harold worked at Deltox, was a steel yard foreman for Cook and Brown, and Lourdes Academy until his retirement. He was married for 62 years to his beloved wife Jane, who preceded him in death in 2013.
Besides spending time with family Harold enjoyed working on various hands-on projects. His energetic and vivid sense of humor touched many lives. Harold's willingness to help anyone that needed can only be equaled by his work ethic.
Harold is survived by his 8 children, Ken, Steve, Harv (Debra) Boushele, Debbie (Morgan) Voss, Ann Doro, Christine (Randall) Spatt, Bob (Tammy) and Brian Boushele. 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2013, 2 children, Barb Weidner and Russ Boushele, 1 son-ln-law Doug Weidner and 3 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 5 pm at the Poklasny Funeral Home at 870 W. South Park Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54902. Visitation will be held before the service from 2 pm until 5 pm at the funeral home. Private committal services will be held at Riverside Catholic Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Waterford for their tender and loving care for Harold. Special thanks to Abby, Stacy, Kristi, Peter, and Terri at the Waterford. Also special thanks to all the Hospice team for their endless loving care for Harold.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019