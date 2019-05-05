|
Harold E. Buchholz
Oshkosh - Harold E. Buchholz passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born November 25, 1948 in Lebenstedt, Germany, son of Erich Paul Buchholz and Ruth Jetke Buchholz Marx. Harold immigrated to the United States in 1956 with his family. He graduated from Albert G. Lane Technical High School and Northeastern Illinois University. He was most recently employed as Operations Manager at All Lift Systems, Appleton, WI, until his retirement in 2013.
Harold served the City of Oshkosh as an appointed city councilor 2009-2010. He was appointed to the Landmarks Commission, serving for many years to the present, with several terms as chairman. He was a Charter member and the first Chairman of the Long-Range Finance Committee, later serving as vice-chairman; Parking Utility and Board of Health.
He lived in the Algoma Blvd. Historic District participating in progressive neighborhood dinners and conducting walking tours explaining the wonders and details of the architectural styles. As a member of the Landmarks Commission he researched and wrote narratives for the Acanthus Awards and participated in exhibits for Gallery Walk. His photographs were used in the brochures for the Oshkosh historic downtown and in a book about Frank Lloyd Wright for children.
Harold is survived by his mother, Ruth Marx of Delavan, WI; sister, Vera (Otto) Ryba of Crystal Lake, IL; brother, Werner of Dunedin, FL, and nephews Michael and Matthew; brother, Norbert of Fairmont, MN; special friend, Gail Timm of Jackson, WI; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Harold, Erich Buchholz, Jr.; his father; and stepfather, Jacob Marx.
Visitation will be at Riverside Cemetery Chapel, 1901 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh, WI, from 9:00 to 11:00 am on Friday, May 10, 2019, with a service to follow.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 5, 2019