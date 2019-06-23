Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Poy Sippi - Harold "Butch" D. Heeren, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, WI. He was born May 30, 1945 in Cedar Rapids, IA; son of Earl and Dorothy (Voelker) Heeren. After high school, Harold served in the U.S. Marines from July 9, 1963 - January 19, 1968. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

Harold is survived by his son, Daniel (Laura) Heeren of Poy Sippi, WI; three step-grandchildren, Melissa Siegel of Berlin, WI, Joseph (Sherry) Anderson of Colorado Springs, CO, and Stacey Anderson of Ripon, WI; nine step-great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Karen (Greg) Pepin of Rochester, MN, Connie Collins of Marion, IA, Ron (Candi) Heeren of Lansing, IA, and Robert Heeren of Cedar Rapids, IA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy Heeren, and a step-grandson, Alan Anderson.

A Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Holly Funeral Home in Poy Sippi, WI. Chaplain Rich Engle will officiate. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Holly Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King following the service on Tuesday. The Holly Funeral Home of Poy Sippi is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 23, 2019
