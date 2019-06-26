|
Harold John Bates
Oshkosh - Harold John Bates, age 50 of Oshkosh cracked his first Bud Light with the good Lord on June 24, 2019. When his 13 month battle with glioblastoma came to a peaceful end in the comfort of his home. John was born in Milwaukee to Carol Lasher and Ronald Bates on May 28,1969. He lived in the Milwaukee area for most of his younger years then moved north and ended up settling in Oshkosh. Where he worked various jobs, but loved the ones that let him work with his hands and power tools. John was preceded in death by his mother Carol Babcock, his grandma that he loved dearly Violet Lasher and four wonderful aunts. John is survived by his beloved son John "JJ" Bates who was the light of his life his brother Butch (Amy) Roehl and sister Sonia (Richard) Wittrock his Aunt Sally (Warren) Kirchmeier and many cousins, nieces and nephews. His girlfriend Rose Hunn cared for him and was by his side until his last breath. John was just a happy go lucky guy with an infectious smile that is loved and will be missed by so many friends and family. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, hard work ethic and his love for his son. Johns wish was not to have a funeral but a potluck style gathering that will be located at The Jockey Club 24 E Gruenwald on Sunday, June 30 at 1:00 pm. As John always said "If you're not having fun you're doing it wrong."
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2019