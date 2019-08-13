|
|
Harold P Wolf, age 89, a longtime resident of Warwick Rhode Island passed away, July 26, 2019.
He was born on June 18, 1930, in Oshkosh, WI. He was the son of the late Fredrick and Cornelia (Meisel) Wolf.
He attended St. John's Catholic school in Oshkosh.
Harold worked for Muza Sheet Metal and Mondle Manufacturing in Oshkosh. He retired as a caster from Precision Buckle in Rhode Island.
In his younger days Harold enjoyed frogging at Hoffman Frog Farm and had a love of raising pigeons with his brother Fritze.
Harold was a professional drummer. He played with Gene Ski and the Troubadours on their signature song "Six Foot Down" recorded in 1966 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. He was also a drummer with the Acccordianaires along with his life-time friend Ron Gleaser of Oshkosh.
He is survived by his five children: Pamela (Wolf) Lloyd (Tom), Allen Wolf (Kelly), Harold Wolf (Alicia), Michael Wolf (Jeanine), Barbara (Wolf) Thomas (Eric). 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister Dolores (Dolly) Pahlow of Oshkosh
Preceded in death by his brother Fredrick (Fritze) Wolf Jr.; sister Joan (Wolf) Ellis and brother in-law Herb Pahlow.
Harold was one of the kindest people you will ever meet; he opened his heart and home to his friends and family over the years and he will be sorely missed by all.
At his request a private family memorial will be held in his home state of Wisconsin.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019