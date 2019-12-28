|
|
Harold Spud" Tegelman Jr.
Winneconne - Harold "Spud" Tegelman Jr. age 97, passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 26, 2019, at Bethel Home Miravida Living in Oshkosh with his family at his bedside. He was born September 28, 1922, to Harold Sr. and Clara (Kohnemann) Tegelman. He lived his entire life, other than time spent in the military, in the Poygan Winneconne area. Harold proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. On July 20, 1946, he married Gertrude Diener and she preceded him in death on November 6, 2015. Harold worked at Winneconne Stamping Company, which later became E.R. Wagner. He was a tool & die maker and later became plant manager. Harold was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Winneconne and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling and golfing and belonged to numerous leagues. For many years Harold and Gertrude sang with the Winneconne Sunshine Singers. He served as a Winneconne/Poygan volunteer fireman for many years. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Harold had many fond memories of growing up on the family farm and time spent with his brother Phil.
Along with his parents and wife of 69 years, Gertrude, Harold was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ludmilla and Herman Diener; brothers, John, Russell, and Phil; sisters, Lucille Miller, Harriet Hotchkiss; brothers-in-law, Walter, Herman, Melvin, Kenneth, and Dennis Diener, Leo Miller, and Clyde Hotchkiss; sisters-in-law, Gertrude and Georgie Tegelman, Maggie, Lorraine, Shirley, Jeanette, and Mary Jane Diener; nephews, Mike and Wally Diener, Rusty and Dale Tegelman, Bobbie Miller, Jeffrey Hotchkiss, and Floyd Taylor.
Harold is survived by his children, Mike (Laura) Tegelman, of Oshkosh; Mark (Jean) Tegelman, Mary (John) Materna, and Jane Domke, all of Winneconne; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Yetter, Jackie (Seamus) Wood, Barry Domke, Matt (Megan) Tegelman, Rebecca (Jim) Muth, Megan (Bill) Kahle, Abby Domke (Craig Wyssebrod), Lucas Materna, Adam (Kristin) Tegelman; great-grandchildren, Patrick Wood, Cael, Nora, and Brea Kahle, Hannah and Sophie Yetter, Lauren, Emma, and Jack Muth, Maxwell and Mitchell Tegelman, and Carson, Gretta, and Reagan Tegelman; sisters-in-law, Norma Tegelman and Susan Diener, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is further survived by the staff of Bethel Home, especially Serenity Gardens staff, who lovingly cared for Harold and Gertrude, and became like family. Thank you, you are the best. The family also would like to thank the staffs of Ascension Hospice and St. Mary Catholic Church.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Military honors will follow the Mass. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019