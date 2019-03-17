|
|
Oshkosh - Harold Toshner "Virg", age 96, died at Bethel Home on Wednesday March 13, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh on February 24, 1923 to Joseph Sr. and Petronella Kohler Toshner. He married Florence Horejs in Missouri. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2008.
He was a WWII Veteran serving in the United States Air Force as a power turret and gun sight specialist. Transferring to the infantry he became a platoon sergeant for an anti tank company serving in the ETO. Of all his medals he was especially proud of the letter presented personally to him by the French Consulate at a ceremony in Milwaukee thanking him for his part in the liberation of France. In his later years he was able to visit Washington D.C. aboard the WWII Honor Flight and had the opportunity to see all the war monuments while being accompanied by his son, Ron.
He was involved in many groups and organizations throughout his life. He was a VFW member for many years, a scout master and leader for Troop 47 at Sacred Heart School, as well as the neighborhood commissioner for scouting, past president of Toastmaster Club 1483 as well as a charter member and past president of Toastmaster Club Post 12, past member of the Sierra Club attending the Sierra Club International convention in Mexico City accompanied by his wife and family. He was a master carver, winning many blue ribbons and several best of Shows for his birds and ducks at carving shows in Michigan and Wisconsin, and was a member of Wisconsin Chippers Carving Club.
He was past owner of Tosh's, a well known college hangout, as well as past owner of two construction companies where he built the first Simeanna building for Lutheran Homes as well as the first Budgetel Motor Inn for Marcus Corporation. This led to him being hired by Marcus Corporation to be their construction supervisor overseeing all their construction for their Hotel/Motel division, the Food and Restaurant division, and the theatre division. After three years he resigned his position and moved back to Oshkosh where he became construction supervisor for MRI Development which later became Andrew Homes from where he retired.
He is survived by his four children Ron(Karen) Toshner, Gary(Sandy) Toshner, Paula(Dave) Younk, Mark Toshner, four grandchildren; Eric(Melissa), Kevin, Ryan, and Mara, eight great-grandchildren: Damen, Kaleb, Hayden, Tanden, Kira, Kylen, Will and Ethan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Florence; one sister ,Margaret; one brother, Joseph Jr.; one daughter-in-law, Sue; a great-grandchild, Mason; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A memorial service will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Parish-Sacred Heart Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Full Military Honors will be performed at the church at the conclusion of the service. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Our family wishes to thank Dr. Matthew Fischer, Kari Chapman, APNP and Dr. Jim Wright for the care they gave our Dad over the past years. We also especially want to thank the caring staff on 2 West/Western Sky at Bethel Home and the hospice staff of Aurora At Home for all the care they provided. Thank you also to the many friends at Wendy's on Westowne Ave who provided friendship and fellowship for our Dad. They and the care staff at Wendy's were always watching over him. A very special thanks to our brother, Gary, who for the past eleven years has been a friend, a caregiver, a confidant, a fishing buddy and above all an extraordinary son to our Dad.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Harold's name be made to Bethel Home or Aurora At Home Hospice Care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019