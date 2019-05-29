|
|
Harold Wiecki
Berlin - Harold M. Wiecki, 91, died peacefully early Sunday morning, May 26, 2019 at his home at Patriot Place in Berlin. He had been a resident there for 10 years.
Harold was a graduate of Berlin High School with the class of 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy from April 1945 - July 1946. Harold became a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer graduating from The Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science (WIMS} OF Milwaukee and worked at and later owned the Wiecki Funeral home (established by his father John R. Wiecki in 1919), Harold and Ellen then passed the business to {their other children, as Ellen would say) John and Cindy Skipchak in 1979, and now named Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home.
Harold was very proud that he lived to see the Family Funeral Home turn 100 years old this year. Along with the Funeral Home business, Harold followed his interest in accounting to open the Wiecki Tax Service with his wife, Ellen. They often comically referred to a phrase attributed to Benjamin Franklin - "in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.
Harold is a member of the Berlin Rotary, past member, Berlin Kiwanis, American Legion and a 3rd and 4th, degree member, Knights of Columbus. A lifetime devoted member of the Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church of Berlin, now All Saints, and the Holy Name Society of the Parish.
Harold was also a member of the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association.
Serving others was Harold's mission in life. He was a faith-filled family man who led by example. A kind and gentle soul with a quick wit and love of laughter, Harold had a twinkle in his eye until the end. His love of poetry, reading and music added color and meaning to how he viewed the world.
Harold is survived by his three children, Michael, Fond du Lac; Gail Moore, Kenai, AK and Lisa (Steve) DeSieno, Eau Claire; his brother Victor (Dorothy), Brookfield; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by Ellen {nee; Richter} his loving wife of 64 years; his brothers John (Brother Casimir) and Rev. Father Donald Wiecki; his parents John R. and Clara Wiecki, and nephew Ronald Wiecki.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 11 a.m. with Father William "Bill" Hower officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Harold on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Wiecki Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Burial will follow the service at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery of Berlin with full Military Honors by the Wells-Krause VFW Post 2925 of Berlin. All are invited back to the Parish Hall for a Fellowship and luncheon with the family.
Harold's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Agnesian HealthCare Hospice Hope, the staff of Patriot Place over the years, his faith community of All Saints, Katie P., Dr. Blaha, Luann and the many staff at the clinic and hospital who provided outstanding care, and to the many friends that made Harold's journey in life memorable and special.
In Harold's memory, memorial donations may be made to All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin, N 8566 State road 49, Berlin, Wisconsin 54923
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Avenue
Berlin, WI 54923
920-361-2050
FAMILY OWNED SINCE 1919
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 29, 2019