Harriet Ellen (Francke) Herrmann
Larsen - Harriet Ellen (Francke) Herrmann, of Larsen, WI, passed away at the age of 78, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, due to COVID-19 pneumonia.
She was born on August 16, 1942, in Utica, New York, to the late Rev. Arnim and Eugenia (Nowack) Francke. Harriet attended schools in Hope, IN; Waconia, MN; and Green Bay, WI. She also attended UW-Green Bay and NWTC-Green Bay. Some employment in Green Bay included working at the White Store and at Paper Converting Machine Company. She also worked as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant at the Brown County Mental Health Center.
On October 9, 1976, Harriet married Robert J. Herrmann at the West Side Moravian Church, Green Bay, WI. She and Bob worked together on the Herrmann family farm in Larsen, WI. Also, Harriet enjoyed some seasonal work at Miles Kimball in Oshkosh.
During her life, she had enjoyed cross-country skiing, flower and vegetable gardening, crafting, and polka dancing. She particularly enjoyed caring for their cats.
Harriet is survived by Robert, her husband of 44 years; brother, Allan Francke of Walnut Creek, CA; sister, Christine (Bruce) Sautebin of Sturgeon Bay, WI; and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Gerald) Parzych of Oak Creek, WI. Other relatives include nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding Harriet in death were her parents; her father-in-law, John Herrmann; mother-in-law, Gertrude Herrmann; and sister-in-law, Marion Herrmann.
Honoring Harriet's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private family celebration of her life may be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials in Harriet's name may be made to the Neenah Animal Shelter, 951 County Rd G, Neenah, WI 54956 or the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, 1925 Shelter Ct, Oshkosh, WI 54901.
The family wishes to express appreciation for the care provided to Harriet by the 5th floor nurses at ThedaCare. Special thanks to Harriet and Bob's friend, Gretchen, for her continuing thoughtfulness and help.
Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne, WI is assisting the family. If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
.