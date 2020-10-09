Harriet J. Engel



Harriet J. Engel, age 86, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX. Harriet was born in Chicago, IL on May 3, 1934 to Joseph and Harriet Lucas. Harriet was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, attending games with her father when she was young. Harriet married Robert Engel on May 1, 1954 in Skokie, IL. After 30 years with Sears, Bob and Harriet moved from Oshkosh, WI to Gulf Shores, AL where they spent 17 years golfing and playing bridge. They relocated to Sun City in Indian Land, SC to be close to family and attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Harriet devoted her life as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, known to all by "Busha". She enjoyed bowling, bingo or watching a movie with the family. Harriet loved cooking for her family and baked all their favorites; coffee cake, buckeyes and sugar cookies. She taught the grandchildren how to play cards, Michigan Rummy, and swim in their pool. Harriet was a practicing Catholic at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, in Fort Worth, TX and All Saints Catholic Church in Lake Wylie, SC. Preceding Harriet in death are her parents and husband Bob of 58 years.. Harriet is survived by five children, Deborah (Thomas) Fellows, York, SC, Steve (Lori) Engel, Neenah, WI, Joe Engel, Huntersville, NC, Barbara (Terry) Guinn, Fort Worth, TX and John (Tracey) Engel, Huntersville, NC; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at noon on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Lancaster, NC with Father Jeffrey F. Kirby, STD as celebrant. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Mrs. Engel, the family requests memorials be made to the James L West Alzheimer Center, 1111 Summit Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76102.









