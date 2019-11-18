|
|
Harry Van Damme
Oshkosh - Harry A. Van Damme, age 83, passed away surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Winnipeg, Canada, on August 6, 1936, the son of the late Marcel and Margarite (Nys) Van Damme. On May 30, 1998, he married Helen Larson at the club house where they live. Harry was proud to be a firefighter in Canada for 10 years. He then moved to Chicago and worked at Fabric Mart as a manager in the custom drapery division. In 1973 he started his own company, Drapery Fashions Unlimited, in Milwaukee. He closed the business in 1980. In 1982 he and his son, Carl, started Marine Tops Unlimited in Omro. He loved boating, stamp collecting, and acquiring firefighting memorabilia. Harry will be remembered for doing very beautiful upholstery and for his passion for people.
Harry is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Sharon Van Damme, Henry (Faye) Van Damme, Carl (Kristine) Van Damme, Lisa (Chris) Hunt, Beth (Casey) Thom and Josh Belfeuil, grandchildren; Shannon (Gus) Juedes, Michael (Cassandra Amundson) Nichols, Kyle (Jenna) Van Damme, Courtney Van Damme, Ian Van Damme, Kyle and Adam Hunt, Alec Harrah, Brett and Cody Schmitz, Kyla Cossner, Aubrie and Kira Belfeuil, great-grandchildren; Isaiah Gray, Nikita (Jacob) Wara, Kori Gray, Layla and Isaiah Nichols, great-great-grandchildren; Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Liam Gray. He is also survived by his sisters; Margaret (Bob) Coneset and Helen (Terry) Chinske, nephew; Christopher (Claire) Chinske and children Nathaniel, Charlotte and William. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Cody Van Damme.
A visitation will be held from 9am until the time of the memorial service at 11am on Friday, November 29, 2019, at ST. RAPHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 830 S. Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice and Visiting Angels for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019