|
|
Oshkosh - Haru Ware, age 83, of Oshkosh passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born on February 21st, 1937 to the late Nitaro & Nakamura (Torishima) Kubo in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, Japan.
Haru married Warren "Wow" Ware on July 24th, 1968 in Tokyo, Japan and was a loving wife and mother. She worked as a housekeeper for the surgical floor at the old Mercy Hospital; later she was honored by Mercy for starting "Save the Cans" to raise funds for the Foundation.
On August 14th, 1985 she proudly became a naturalized citizen. She enjoyed DIY projects, cooking, gardening, bingo, and watching Korean dramas - which lead to many delicious recipes and learning the language.
She is survived by her daughter, Kari Ware; stepson, Bradford (Kim) Ware; grandchildren, Kaylee (Daniel) Cornelius, Korey and Kolten Ware; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Carter and Brody Cornelius; brother, Kyuzo (Mariko) Kubo. She is further survived by sisters-in-law Gordon Lund and Beverly Ware, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends here and in Japan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wow; sisters, Aki Kubo, Miyako & her husband Warren Kingrey; in-laws Allen Lund, Virginia & Edward McKenzie, Darryl & William Monroe, and Forrest Van Ware.
Haru's family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital and the Cancer Center for the care they provided to her.
Due to the ongoing public health concerns, a private service will be held at a later date by the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020