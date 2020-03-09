|
|
Harvey Hinderman
Omro - Harvey L. Hinderman, age 73, passed away at Ascension Mercy Hospital on March 7, 2020. He was born to James and Sylvia (nee Nelson) Hinderman on September 30, 1946.
He graduated from Omro High School in 1965 and went on to serve his country's Navy for four years from June 6, 1966 to March 2, 1970 during the Vietnam war and was stationed on the USS Camden A0E2.
Harvey was a very loyal employee of F. Butkiewicz & Sons Co. as a machinist for 37 years. He enjoyed golf, bowling and his family was very important to him.
He was an excellent woodworker making furniture for himself and his family members and he was an all-around handyman as he could fix anything that his family asked him to fix.
Harvey is survived by his sisters, Marsha Stiller of Omro, Carol (Charles) Ihrke of Green Bay; brother, Robert (Mary Jo) Hinderman of Omro; nieces, Beth (Pete) Rytkonen of Fond du Lac; Kelly (Warren) Scott of Carlsbad, CA, Kristy (Paul) Ambrogio of Encinitas, CA, Kory (Billy) Ward of Bellevue, ID, Kimberly Pillen of Durango, CO; nephews, Craig (Mary) Ihrke of Wilmington, NC, Chris (Crystal) Ihrke of Hartland, MI, Mark (Lisa) Hinderman of Oshkosh, and Gary James "GJ" (Myrth Lee) Sardina of Los Angeles, CA; great-nieces, Elena and Frances Scott of Carlsbad, CA; Sophia Ambrogio of Encinitas, CA, Sailor and Jette Ward of Bellevue, ID, Melanie Rytkonen of Fond du Lac, Linzy Hinderman of Oshkosh, Camyrn Ihrke of Hartland, MI, Kelsey Sickich of CO, and Pitrina Anna Merly Sardina, of Los Angeles, CA; great-nephews, William Scott, of Carlsbad, CA, Diesel Ward of Bellevue, ID, Ethan Hinderman of Oshkosh, Tyler Rytkonen of Fond du Lac, Carson Ihrke of Hartland, MI, and Gaetano James Sardina of Los Angeles, CA. Harvey is also survived by cousins and his aunt Verna Hanson who is 101 years old and they have shared the same birthday card since 2013.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; and brother-in-law, Gordon Stiller.
A time of gathering will be held at Kwiatkowski Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12, from 5p.m. to 7p.m. and burial at Omro Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Omro First Responders and to the Omro Animal Angel Fund, Omro Animal Hospital in Harvey's name.
The family would like to thank Omro First Responders, Oshkosh Ambulance and the doctors, nurses, and chaplain at Mercy Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020