Oshkosh - Harvey K. Hartman passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 19th with his family at his side. Harvey was born in Oshkosh on September 18, 1928 to George "Huck" and Otilia "Tillie" (Youngwirth) Hartman. He attended Oshkosh High School and in 1946 enlisted in the US Navy. He returned home in 1948 and married Diane Granberg on December 16th, 1950. They lived and raised their five children in Oshkosh.
Harvey worked at the Leach Company where he was the weld foreman for 38 years and retired at the age of 58. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the various courses. He had five holes-in-one and held the record at Westhaven Golf Course for years. When not golfing, Harvey could be seen walking around the course picking up golf balls or having a martini and a cigar in the clubhouse with the guys. When his golfing years ended, Harvey would continue to meet up with his friends at Kolbs and McDonalds.Harvey was known for his sarcastic sense of humor and loved by all that knew him.
In his earlier years Harvey could be found at a table in Repp's Bar on a Sunday morning with his children after picking them up from Sunday School. They would beg him to stop because they knew it always meant a table full of peanuts, Kit-Kats and orange soda.
Harvey also loved going up to the cabin in Lily with his family to trout fish, cross country ski, go snowmobiling, play cribbage and cards, badminton and horseshoes and have a drink around the campfire.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Diane, along with their children: Karen Hartman, Julie Dyer, Linda Hartman (Kurt Metko), Harvey M. Hartman, and Jeffrey (Shari) Hartman. He is also survived by his brother Glenn Hartman, as well as many other nephews and nieces.
Harvey has nine grandchildren: Kirk Hartman (Kim), Casey Kettlewell, Esther Ebenhoe (Jacob), Ryan Clark (Amanda), Neil Thorsbakken (Andrea), Chloe McLeod (Susannah), Tessa Potratz (Taylor), Elliott Dyer and Alec Hartman. He was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren which lit up his life: Zofia and Tilia Koch and Lucia Ebenhoe, Kirsten Klee and Ava and Ella Clark, and Kaiden, Owen, Mila, and Grayson Potratz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Muriel Robinson and Shirley Jungwirth; and brothers, George Hartman and Clyde Hartman
The family would like to thank Richard, Stephanie, AnnMarie and Amy from Ascension at Home for the care they gave to Harvey, with extra thanks to Richard for going above and beyond in helping us navigate the final day.
We wish to extend a very special thank you to grandson, Elliott, for coming home to give his Grampa a spark and care for him in such a loving way.
A family get together will be held at a later date to celebrate Harvey's life. He will be missed and remembered each and every day.
