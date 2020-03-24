Services
Heather L. Schram


1970 - 2020
Heather L. Schram Obituary
Heather L. Schram

Berlin - Heather Lynn Schram, age 49, of Berlin, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2020, at home in the Township of Berlin.

She was born May 12, 1970, in Shawano, WI, the daughter of Cinda Lou Christensen. She was a 1988 graduate of Oshkosh North High School. On August 29, 1997, she was united in marriage to Ken Schram at Grace English Lutheran in Berlin.

Heather enjoyed connecting with friends on social media, loved to travel with her special friend, Martha, enjoyed music, and especially her cats. She also enjoyed taking Sunday drives with Ken counting deer, trips to casinos, and also to Tomah for tractor pulls, where she and Ken were engaged 25 years ago.

She is survived by her husband, Ken; one sister, Jenifer Giessel; grandma, Beverly Willard; in-laws, Richard (Charlotte) Schram; special friends, Martha Johnson and Bonnie Haima; other relatives and friends; and her two cats, Emma and Scrappy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cinda Piotter; her stepbrother, Rocky Wischow; and her past feline friends, Hannah, Jewels, Pixie, Maddy, Abby, Zippy and Pipps.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Green Lake Area Animal Shelter, or . Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
