Oshkosh - Heinz Karl Fritz Gabriel, age 85, of Oshkosh, died after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Bethel Home. He was born in Lasson, Germany on April 28, 1934, a son of Karl and Erna Bussler Gabriel. On June 5, 1954, he married Edeltraut Zedler.
In 1953, he immigrated to the United States to pursue his mason work and became a United States citizen in 1959. For many years, he was the owner of HK Gabriel Construction. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed bowling, golfing, traveling, especially back to Germany. In his later years, he enjoyed going to the Oshkosh Senior Center where he met so many wonderful people.
He is survived by his wife Edeltraut "Traute" Gabriel, one son Ralph(Pearl Poeschl) Gabriel, three daughters Karen Tiffany, Heidi(Andy) Turner, Linda(David) Kollmann, one sister Anneliese(Rudolf) Hagemann, eight grandchildren: Kirk(Stephanie) Tiffany, Matthew(Christal) Gabriel, Ryan(Breckan) Gabriel, David(Megan) Chivington, Scott Tiffany, Michael(Morgan) Chivington, Jordan(Emily Foley) Kollmann, Hannah Kollmann, and 12 great-grandchildren: Reese, Leah, Abigail, Payton, Wren, Olivia, Isabelle, Junior, Aston, Cienna, Vincent and Finley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dieter Gabriel; his grandson, Sean David Kollmann; and his brother, Kurt Gabriel.
Private family services were held.
The family would like to thank Dr. Heinzen; Ascension Hospice, especially Tony and Ashley; and David Merkley at Bethel Home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020