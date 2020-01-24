|
|
Heinz Habermehl
Oshkosh - Heinz Habermehl, age 79, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Heinz was born on November 30, 1940 in Asfield, Germany to Karl and Anna Habermehl. He would love to feed the birds and could often be found at Kwik Trip on Jackson, enjoying the company of the staff who knew him. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Redgranite. Above all other things, Heinz was a family man, he was always excited whenever he would get the chance to see his great-grandson and the rest of his family. He worked hard to support and care for his family. Heinz was an active member in Our Saviors Lutheran Church and always did what he could to help.
Heinz is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly (nee Sontag); daughters, Kim (Paul) Proctor, and Dawn (Paul) Hudson; granddaughters, Alisha Proctor, Kaylee Proctor (Zack Ory), and Marissa Proctor; great-grandson, Boone; brother-in-law, Alfred ZurHorst; nieces, Sonja Quandt and her family, as well as Heidi Witt and her family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Anna; as well as his sister, Margard ZurHorst.
Special thank you to Kwik Trip on Jackson Street in Oshkosh as well as the first responders and Mercy ER staff who showed great compassion and care to Heinz in his time there.
A private service is being held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020