Helen A. Koller
Neenah - Helen A. Koller, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1923 in Mechanicsville, IA to the late Wesley and Myron Roberts. Helen worked for 21 years at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh as a nurse's aide. She also volunteered there and helped organize special events for the residents. Helen had a passion for assisting the elderly and caring for the needy. She was a very compassionate person who enjoyed dancing and gardening.
Helen is survived by her children: Harold "Jay" (Karen) Koller, Joseph Koller, Patricia Rubick, Mary O'Brien, and Brenda (Dan) Larson; along with many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel and brothers, Harold, James, and Howard.
A private service for Helen will be held. She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Neenah. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
