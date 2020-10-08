1/1
Helen A. Koller
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen A. Koller

Neenah - Helen A. Koller, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1923 in Mechanicsville, IA to the late Wesley and Myron Roberts. Helen worked for 21 years at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh as a nurse's aide. She also volunteered there and helped organize special events for the residents. Helen had a passion for assisting the elderly and caring for the needy. She was a very compassionate person who enjoyed dancing and gardening.

Helen is survived by her children: Harold "Jay" (Karen) Koller, Joseph Koller, Patricia Rubick, Mary O'Brien, and Brenda (Dan) Larson; along with many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel and brothers, Harold, James, and Howard.

A private service for Helen will be held. She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Neenah. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved