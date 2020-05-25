|
Helen Brzozowski
Princeton - Helen Brzozowski, age 81, of Princeton, passed away at home on Friday, May 22, 2020 with her family by her side after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Helen was born on January 1, 1939 in Verka, Poland, the daughter of Walter and Bronislawa (Dziekanski) Janicki. Helen was united in marriage to Anthony "Tony" Brzozowski on September 14, 1957 at Holy Trinity Church in Chicago, IL. He then preceded her on September 7, 2008.
Helen was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Princeton. She loved bowling in her later years, working on her flowers and gardening, boating with her family, swimming and picking mushrooms on Annette's farm.
Helen is survived by her son, Derek Brzozowski of West Palm Beach, FL; 3 daughters: Annette (Michael Sutich) Brzozowski of Green Lake, Denise (Ralph Pierotti) Brzozowski of Houston, TX, and Michelle (Kenneth) Reimer of Green Lake; 6 grandchildren: Katrina Brzozowski, Avery Reimer, Kayla (Ricky) Hechevarria, Debbie Sutich, Richard Sutich, and Ralph Pierotti Jr.; 6 great grandchildren: Michael Muschong, Jessica Simek, Morgan Sutich, Brittany Sutich, Jennifer Conner-Pierotti, and Antonio Pierotti; 3 great great grandchildren: Zayden, Callen and Mikayla Muschong; sister, Sophie (Kenneth) Wokurka of Princeton; several special nephews: Kenneth Jr., Mark, Dean, John Wokurka, other nephews, nieces, god children, other relatives and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Anthony;
A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen will be held at 12:00pm on June 13, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Princeton with Father Dale Grubba officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00am until the time of the services. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agnesian Hospice Hope or .
Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon is assisting the family during such a difficult time. Divinepassagefunerals.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 25 to May 27, 2020