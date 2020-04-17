|
|
Helen Genal
Oshkosh - Helen Elizabeth Genal, 54, of Oshkosh, died Saturday April 11, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh after a battle with cancer. She was born in Oshkosh, WI on October 18, 1965, the daughter of the late Theresa and Robert Babcock. Helen attended Oshkosh West High School. She married Bobby Genal on June 24, 1989. She was employed by SNC in Oshkosh for 25 years, and later worked for Muza metal in Oshkosh.
Helen was a kind, loving and beautiful wife, mother, sister and friend. She never knew a stranger, she was friendly and approachable to everyone. She loved to travel, spend time in Tipler, WI, sit around the fire at home with her family, fish for salmon on Lake Michigan and go to the Hill Tavern on Saturdays for their sign in. She was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan.
She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Helen is survived by her husband, Bobby of Oshkosh; two sons, Matthew and Nicholas; one daughter, Brittney; one brother Steven (Heather) Babcock of Niskayuna NY; one sister, Dawn Shipley of Cambridge; many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Helen will be at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020