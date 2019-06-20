Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
Wautoma, WI
View Map
Wautoma - Helen Mabel Johnson, age 96 of Wautoma, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Heartland House, Wautoma. She was born in Gleason to Fred and Ida (Kruger) Lambrecht. On February 28, 1942 she married Carl Johnson in Rhinelander. Helen worked as a cook for Wautoma High School for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking for anyone she could. Helen also enjoyed gardening and especially enjoyed fishing with her grandsons.

Helen is survived by her children: Elaine Johnson, David (Bonnie) Johnson; grandchildren: Timothy (Virginia) Johnson, Steven (Jennifer) Johnson; great grandchildren: Brandon, Brett, Justin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Carl Johnson; five sisters and one brother.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, Wautoma. The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Saturday from 10AM until the time of services at 11AM. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wautomafuneralhome.com

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 20, 2019
