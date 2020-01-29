|
Helen Schwochert
Oshkosh - Helen Schwochert, age 83, passed away on January 29, 2020. She was born in Slinger, WI, on July 18, 1936 to Arthur and Marie (Kress) Schaefer. On June 8, 1957, she married Theodore Schwochert in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wautoma. Helen loved reading and shopping for bargains, especially her yarn. She turned yarn and fabric into beautiful lap blankets, crocheted afghans and other treasures. Helen donated her creations to women's shelters, hospitals and nursing homes.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Sue (Bonnie Jungwirth) Schroeder; son, James (Annette) Schwochert; grandsons: Jacob and Zachary; sisters: Joan Kuepper and Rosemary Horen; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; son, Thomas Schwochert; her parents; brothers: Robert Schaefer and Donald (Marion) Schaefer; and brother-in-law, George Horen.
Private services were held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020