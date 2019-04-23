|
Helen Sue Ginsberg
Oshkosh - Helen Sue Ginsberg, age 92, of Oshkosh, passed away April 22, 2019. Helen Sue was born in St. Paul, Minnesota; the daughter of Nathan and Esther (Roberts) Harris. She married Stanley Thomas "Tom" Ginsberg on December 26, 1946 in St. Paul, MN. They came to Oshkosh on July 7, 1947. She had attended the University of Minnesota and then continued at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Tom and Helen Sue were committed to serving the community. Over the years Helen Sue volunteered in many organizations: she was a member of the American Red Cross; the Campfire Girls Council; the Easter Seal Society; the Oshkosh Symphony League; a Friend of the Paine; the American Association of University Women; the Foundation Board of the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh Association; and the Oshkosh Leisure Hour Art Club. She helped as a "Grey Lady" aide at Mercy Hospital. Helen Sue served as President of the Oshkosh Service League and enjoyed being the auctioneer for the annual fundraiser for many years; and she served as Secretary of Curative Workshop. Helen Sue loved to read and was a Life member of the Friends of the Library. She participated in the Oshkosh Study Class. An honor of a lifetime came in 2006 when the New York Times wrote an article on philanthropy, featuring groups across the USA. It pictured and described "The Wine Ladies", a giving circle of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation. Helen Sue was one of "The Wine Ladies".
Helen Sue was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel and served on the Board of Directors. She was President of the Sisterhood of Congregation B'nai Israel and co-authored the monthly Temple Bulletin for decades. She was a lifelong member of Hadassah (the largest Jewish women's organization) and embraced the mission of the Shalom (Rest) Home of Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN.
Helen Sue used to say there was nothing better on a summer day than being out on the golf course at the Oshkosh Country Club. She also enjoyed the challenge of playing bridge. According to her, she was a "people" person. She loved a good joke and used to keep a notebook full of them in her purse.
Helen Sue loved to remember birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine's Day, Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), Hanukkah and Christmas with cards sent out to the extended family and friends. Her thoughtfulness was without measure. She was the "glue" that kept the family connected with telephone calls and letters.
Helen Sue is survived by two daughters, Dale Ann (Lee) Applebaum and Jan (Roy) Goldenbogen; son, William (Jamie) Ginsberg; grandsons, Gabriel and Joseph Goldenbogen; granddaughters, Sarah (Tim), Molly, Kathryn Ginsberg and Ahsiyah Applebaum; sister-in law, Virginia Ginsberg, previous daughter-in-law, Mary Ginsberg, good friend, Audrey Gorwitz, and many dearly loved cousins, nieces and nephews. May her memory live on in her family and friends.
Those of the family whose loss is also mourned: her husband, Tom Ginsberg; her parents, Nathan & Esther Harris; her in-laws, Dr. Wm. & Dorothy Ginsberg; her brothers, Burt Harris and Robert Harris; her brothers-in-law, Dr. Robert Ginsberg and Dr. James Ginsberg; and her sisters-in-law, Mickey Harris, Shirley Harris, Beverly Ginsberg and Paula Harris.
Helen Sue's life was blessed by some very special people, who have provided companionship, care and love. The family is truly grateful to these wonderful individuals: Heidi, Shelley, Betty, Elaine, Kathy, Randy, Rick, Tanner, Alissa, Jill, Beth, Holly, Susan, Dee, Chris, Karen, and Ted.
Funeral services for Helen Sue will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Oshkosh's Congregation B'nai Israel, 1121 Algoma Blvd. There will be no visitation. The service will be conducted by Lowell Louis. Friends are welcome to attend the service. Entombment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park. Donations in Helen Sue's memory may be given to Congregation B'nai Israel, PO Box 904, Oshkosh, WI 54903-0904 or to the .
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 23, 2019