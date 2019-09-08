|
Oshkosh - Helen V. Brearley, age 94, of Oshkosh, died on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Evergreen. She was born on September 8, 1924 in Beggs, Oklahoma a daughter of John and Pearl Ward. In December of 1942 she married Ronald Brearley. He preceded her in death in 1989.
Helen worked at Winnebago County Mental Health and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, cooking, sewing and quilting.
She is survived by her daughter Sherry(Tom) Votis of Hiles, Wi., her grandchildren Terri(Jon) Morth, of Oshkosh, Todd(Terri) Brearley of Catherine, GA., Tamie Childers, of Oshkosh,Tuesday(Phillip) Grundy, of Oshkosh, Tina(Eric) Nygaard, of Oshkosh, Sara Pavlak,of Oshkosh, 25 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren, two brothers Calvin Ward, John Ward, and one sister Gean Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her son David, her brother Paul Ward, and one sister Lucille Pennington.
A funeral service for Helen will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at noon at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside(100 Lake Pointe Dr.). Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Crandon.
A memorial has been established to Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen for their loving care given to Helen.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 8, 2019