Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Gathering Place
Henry Ahira "Sam" Sampson


1939 - 2019
Henry Ahira "Sam" Sampson Obituary
Henry "Sam" Ahira Sampson

Milwaukee - On Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, Henry "Sam" Ahira Sampson, son of Henry and Ruth, loving husband, father and grandfather was called home by his Savior at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife Judy (nee Panter), his three sons, Henry (Sangky), David (Terry), and Kurt (Kris). Beloved grandfather of Kaitlyn, Emma, Gabriel, Sara (Ian), Samantha (Michael), and Charlie Ann (Jon). Great grandfather to Charlie and Jon's children, Natalie, Hannah and Jackson.

Sam's lifelong love of sports brightened the lives of others. His commitment to family and making sure they knew he supported them to achieve their highest potential will be missed but not forgotten.

Private services will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. All are welcome to attend a remembrance luncheon held at Alexian Village (9301 N 76th St., Milwaukee, WI), in The Gathering Place, on July 11, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon serving the family 262-241-8085 www.schmidtandbartelt.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 5 to July 7, 2019
