Henry "Hank" Barforth
Winneconne - Henry "Hank" Barforth, age 88, of Winneconne died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at home. He was born July 10, 1930, in Milwaukee to the late Henry F. and Genevieve (Pawlowski) Barforth. Hank farmed until he entered the U.S. Army where he served in Japan and in the Korean War, where he was wounded in action, earning a Purple Heart. On June 13, 1959, he married Evelyn "Dolly" Kasper. For many years Hank drove truck for Schneider Tank Lines until his retirement. In the summer months of his semi-retirement he drove truck delivering boats for Lakeside Marina. Hank enjoyed watching car races, riding motorcycle, and snowmobiling. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Winneconne and the Giles-Luce American Legion Post 364, Winneconne.
Hank is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Evelyn "Dolly" Barforth; four children, Kenneth (Tami) Barforth, Keith (Roxy) Barforth, Kristen Barforth, Kevin Barforth; eight grandsons; eight great-grandchildren, and one on the way; a brother, Bob (Ruth) Barforth; two sisters, Edna Rauth, Lucille Schwalker; sister-in-law, Dolly Barforth; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Along with his parents, Henry was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Barforth; a sister and two brothers-in-law, Mary and John Silke, Norman Schwalker; and a nephew, Joe Rauth.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at Noon at the church. Military honors will follow. Burial will be in the Winneconne Cemetery.
"Leaving Monday for California with a load of milk."
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 2, 2019