Henry P. Koch
1931 - 2020
Henry P. Koch

Green Bay - Henry P. Koch, Jr., 88, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, October 9th. He was born on October 26th, 1931 to Henry and Barbara (Poeschl) Koch in Oshkosh, WI.

He was drafted in the Army and served in Korea. Upon return home he attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he earned his degree in Civil Engineering. Henry worked for the Wisconsin DOT Highway Division until his retirement in 1992.

He married Kathleen (Yost) on January 19th of 1963, and they had 5 children: Henry, Lori (Gary) Salo, Veronica (Tim) Noe, Karla (Mike) Koch, and Heidi (Paul) Carrick. He was also blessed with 8 grandchildren: Nicole and Travis Noe, Rachael and Libby Koch, Garrin and Gabi "Queenie" Salo and Abie and Dalton Carrick; as well as nieces and nephews: Paul (Patty) Koch, Susie, Betsy and Jimmy Kinsey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Barbara; his sister, Doris; and brother-in-law, Floyd.

Henry loved meeting his friends out for coffee every day, kicking back and drinking a beer with Donnie Dantoin and spending time with his family. His wit, sense of humor and smile always lit up a room.

We would like to give special thanks to Good Shepherd in Seymour as well as Christian Park Village in Escanaba for their excellent care.

A private family service will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Oneida. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Henry's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

When the bell rings for last orders, please don't panic or get vexed, it's simply time to sup this world's last drink, before ordering your first in the next.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
Wishing many blessings to the Koch family. May you find happiness and laughter in the memories you have of this kind soul!
Laura Norton (Behnke)
Friend
October 11, 2020
Veronica and family
May God bless you all in this Saddened time!
It is hard losing a loved one! Hold on to the many memories you made together, until you meet again.
Our hearts and prayers are with the Noe family, from the Jostad family.
Jeff and michelle Jostad
Acquaintance
October 11, 2020
Henry was a good man-sorry for your loss, reach out to me if you need anything. Jim Sawyer 920-430-1627
Jim Sawyer
Acquaintance
October 11, 2020
Kathy and family. Our sympathy to all, but remember his great sense of humor and all the happy times together. Gerry and Jan Noe
Jan Noe
Friend
