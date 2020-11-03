Henry T. HansonOshkosh - Henry T. Hanson, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Black River Falls on September 13, 1932 to the late Tedeman and Emily (Tucker) Hanson. Henry was united in marriage to Alice Buchholz on June 25, 1960 in Princeton, WI.Henry was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Ohio Street Civic Association. Henry also enjoyed bowling. He worked at Binder Beverage for 20 years and Leach Co. for 25 years.Henry is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Alice Hanson; four children: Debbie Guy (Scott Dorman), Barb (Steve) Binder, Jim Hanson, Tim (Kelly) Hanson; seven grandchildren: Jessica, Jenna, Matthew and Allison Hanson, Jack, Rebecca and Kristi Binder; great-grandson, Parker Balboa; sister-in-law, Loraine Hanson; and many other nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. He was further preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Guy; son-in-law, David Guy; siblings: baby brother, Everett Hanson, Leona Clausen, Thelma Bunderson, Charles Hanson, Genevieve Brown, Valerie Zeman, and Katherine Ranten.Thank you to the Parkview staff for the care they had given to him in the last 5 years.A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh. Burial will take place at Memory Hill Cemetery in Princeton, WI.