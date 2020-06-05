Herbert Ervin Kohn
Ripon - Herbert Ervin Kohn, age 86, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Whispering Pines.
Herbert was born May 20, 1934, the son of Franklin and Norma (Jones) Kohn. He attended school in Markesan, WI until he began work at the farm implement in Markesan. Herbert then served our country as a member of the National Guard. He married Jeanne Manske at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1960. He was employed for many years as a supervisor in the maintenance department at Speed Queen. Herbert loved photography and took many videos and pictures of his family over the years. He also enjoyed his hobbies of working with CB radios and as a TV repairman.
Herbert is survived by his daughter, Susan (Rick) Rivera of Ripon; grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) Pedersen of Fond du Lac, WI and Kristin (Greg) Pedersen of Oshkosh, WI; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (Ronald) Marchenkuski of Willow, AK and Diana (Fred) Flasch of Markesan, WI; brothers, Gerald (Darlene) Kohn of Menomonee Falls, WI and Lloyd (Kathy) Kohn of Markesan, WI; sister-in-law, Joan (Bob) Drake of Madison, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews. Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Norma Kohn; wife, Jeanne Kohn; and two sisters, Arla Trampf and Ardythe Sauerbrei.
A private family service for Herbert will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Michael Sheppard officiating. Interment for Herbert will follow at Bethel Reeds Corners Cemetery, Town of Metomen, WI with a Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 320 Mt. Zion Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Herbert's funeral service will be live-streamed. Please see obituary at www.butzinmarchant.com for a link to the live-stream on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.