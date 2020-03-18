|
|
Oshkosh - Herbert G. Edwardsen, age 85 of Oshkosh, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Bella Vista, where he resided. He was born on February 11, 1935 to the late Henry Edwardsen and Bergliot Lathrop in Milwaukee. Herbert married Patricia Chirpka on May 1, 1961.
Herbert served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Herbert is survived by his brother, Ervin "Whitey" (Ruth) Edwardsen; sister, Lorraine "Laurie" Peach; two godsons, Robert Steffan and Steven Chirpka. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia; brother, Richard Edwardsen; sisters, Audrey (Richard) Steffan and Charlotte Gerloski.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020