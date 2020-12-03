1/1
Herbert Lawrence Gaede
Herbert Lawrence Gaede, 93, died November 27, 2020, after several months of declining health. He was born August 4, 1927, in Oak Park, IL, to Edward Gaede and Mathilda Graewe Gaede. He graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School, served in the United States Navy (1945-1946), and graduated from Valparaiso University and Northwestern University, where he earned a PhD in geography. While at Valpo, he met Anita Elaine née Moehring, and they married on September 3, 1949.

Herb spent most of his teaching career at University of Wisconsin—Oshkosh, where he also served in administrative roles and led significant planning initiatives. He taught at Indiana University, Ball State University, Lutheran Teachers College in Nigeria, and University of Cape Town in South Africa. He and Anita moved to Hudson, WI, in 2001.

Herb was a wise and faithful church leader and insatiably curious, generously gave his best wherever he could, and truly left the world a better place. His daughters always thought he was the smartest person in the room. He loved hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities, and reading about (and sometimes owning) oddball cars. He and Anita made road trips to every state in the US, often returning to favorite destinations and hiking Colorado mountains more than 30 times. They also explored nearly 60 countries, making 13 trips to the British Isles.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Ethel Fraser (Doug), Mildred Crooks (Bob), and Ruth Wegner (Al); and son David Gaede. In addition to Anita, he is survived by daughters Beth Gaede (Bob Christenson), Hudson, WI; Nola Truebenbach, Sparta, WI; and Lynn Gaede, Irvine, CA; and daughter-in-law Lori Gaede and grandson Nicolas Gaede, Kenosha, WI.

A memorial service has been held. Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
