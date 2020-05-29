Herman Oesterreich
Herman Oesterreich

Oshkosh - Herman Oesterreich, age 64, passed away May 28, 2020. He was born to William and Erma (Wright) Oesterreich on June 24, 1955.

Herman married Susan Bubolz on April 26, 2003. He served in the U.S. ARMY from 1974 to 1982 where he received the National Defense Service Medal, as well as the Armed Forced Expeditionary Medal. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and hunting. Herman was always willing to help with anything he was able and had a kind and giving spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Oesterreich; brothers, Joseph (Judy) Oesterreich, August (Lynn) Oesterreich, Edward (Beth) Oesterreich, Herbert (Joyce) Oesterreich; sisters, Mary Ryckman, Evelyn (Ronald) Stelter, Dorothy (Steve) Lisbeth, Irma (Steve) Christian, Helen (Mark) Hildebrand; step-son, Aaron (Kathy) Hawkinson; step-daughter, Becky Prouse; step-granddaughter, Cassie Prouse.

Herman is preceded in death by his parents, Erma and William Oesterreich; brothers, Kiel and Charles Oesterreich.

No services are planned at this time. A memorial in his name is being established.

A special thank you to excellent care and support he and his family received from Lisa, Tony, Lori, Chris, Gen, Kelly, and his favorite, Ashley at Ascension Hospice.








Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
