John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin
Hieland John


Hieland John Obituary
Hieland John

Berlin - John Ralph Hieland, age 51, passed way suddenly and very unexpectedly at home on, March 18, 2019.

He was born on December 31, 1967 to Ralph and Eileen (Schwersinske) Hieland in Berlin.

John was a graduate of Berlin High School and was a grounds keeper.

He loved working on models, daily walks and riding his bike to get a soda.

He is survived by his mother, Eileen Prahl of Ripon; siblings, Ron Hieland, Lynn Hieland; Patti (Don) Cave; Step-brother, Jeff Schwersinske, and sister-in-law Patti Hieland.

John is preceded in death by his Father, Ralph Hieland; and brother, Charles Hieland.

Family and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin.

Please refer to wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com for more information.

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home

116. S. Adams Ave

Berlin, WI 54923

(920) 361-2050

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 24, 2019
