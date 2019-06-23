|
Hilbert Kenneth "Bert" Schultz, Sr.
Oshkosh - Hilbert Kenneth Schultz, Sr. (Bert) passed away on June 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bert was born on October 27th, 1935, in Butternut Wisconsin. He spent his early childhood enjoying adventures in Northern Wisconsin with his 2 brothers, before his family moved to Menasha, where he graduated from high school. Bert married Shirley Mae Tipler from Mikesville, WI in August of 1957.
Bert completed his undergraduate studies in mathematics and physics at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh (UWO). He later completed a fellowship at Harvard University, a Master's in mathematics and a PhD in applied computer science and numerical analysis from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He taught mathematics and later helped to start the Management Information Systems department at UW Oshkosh, teaching there until his retirement in 1997. While at UWO, Bert served as department chair, received a distinguished teaching award, was active in the Alumni Association, published and presented numerous research papers all over the world (including Hungary and Germany), consulted with companies on how to improve their businesses through information technology, and played basketball every day at noon (Bert is famous for his hook shot). Prior to teaching, he worked at Banta Corporation, Argonne National Laboratory, and AC Sparkplug, working on the Polaris missile system. He and his wife, Shirley, also owned several small businesses, including a Hallmark card and gift store and an import business; traveling to Mexico with his family to purchase goods.
Bert loved to travel, taking his family to all 48 contiguous states, usually camping along the way. He enjoyed fishing in Northern Wisconsin at the family cottage in St. Germain and hunting in Butternut at the cabin re-built from the logs from his father's birth home that was originally built by his grandfather. He retired to Florida, and married Evelyn Horner in November of 2001. He loved Florida and hanging out with the Horner family, and having his children and grandchildren come to visit to play golf, go for golf cart rides, play cribbage and euchre, and grill fresh fish. He and Evelyn spent summers in Wisconsin with his children and grandchildren, going to watch them dance, play basketball, soccer, golf, volleyball, football, and wrestling, and the Schultz family tradition of making pickles and summer sausage. Bert was most proud of his family, and he and Evelyn together were blessed to be part of a family of 66.
Bert had a passion for cars, and loved riding around in his golf cart, which he affectionately called his "convertible." Golfing with Evelyn, family, and friends was one of his favorite activities in retirement, and he never stopped working to perfect his swing. He never lost his love of, and talent for research, spending countless hours studying the latest information on natural medicines and how to help all his loved ones to live better and healthier. His presence filled a room, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his wife and family.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Adele, wife Shirley, and brother Charlie, and many other loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn, sons Hilbert (Shelly) Schultz, and Chris (Sue) Schultz, daughters Sarah (Dennis) Wright, and Wendy (CJ) Gruse, 9 grandchildren, Hans Schultz, Casey, Maren, and Lydia Schultz, Jamie (Sam) Thomas, Bailey Wright, Madeline, Meghan, and Hunter Gruse, brother David (Marion) Schultz, the loving Horner step-family, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established to endow a scholarship at UW Oshkosh, where he taught for over 27 years.
Visitation will be 4 - 6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 26th, at First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota St, Oshkosh, with services to follow at 6:30 pm. Burial services at Resthaven Cemetery, Menasha, at 10:30 am on Thursday, the 27th.
