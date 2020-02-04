|
|
Hilda J. Haasl
Oshkosh - Hilda Haasl, 93, was called home to God on February 2, 2020. She was born April 16, 1926 in Ladysmith, WI to Jesse and Selma (Pearson) Doers. On April 4, 1945 she married the love of her life, Fred Haasl, and raised seven children: Ann Stephenson, Diane (Luke Gabrilska), Vicki Haasl, Carol (Cyril) Griesbach, Charlie (Carol) Haasl, Pam (John) Weber, and Randy Haasl.
In addition to raising a wonderful family (her defining role), Hilda enjoyed numerous artistic endeavors over the years including knitting, crocheting, embroidery, ceramics, and making hundreds of treasured quilts. She was a wonderful cook, and family gatherings in the Haasl household were filled with good food and continuous laughter.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Fred, brothers John and Edmund, grandson Richard, and granddaughter Maddison. She is survived by her children, 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Hilda on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Parish (Sacred Heart Catholic Church) 519 Knapp Street Oshkosh, WI 54902 with Father Louis Golamari as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Evergreen for their loving care and support. Special thanks to Clare for her friendship and spiritual support, to mom's roommate Mary for always being there, to Arlene for making mom feel special, and to Pat & Dell (our "Tennessee Boys") for years of love and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020