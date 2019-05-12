|
Holly Noelle Engelmann
Oshkosh - Holly Noelle Engelmann, age 39, of Oshkosh, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on May 8, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1979 in Neenah, WI to Steven and Jean (Sarnowski) Knudsen. Holly was best known for her beautiful smile, her infectious laugh, her embracing hug, and her generous nature. Holly left an impact on every person that crossed paths with her. She is absolutely beautiful, inside and out. She was so kind and generous. Always putting everyone and everything, before her own needs and feelings. She loved spending time with family, especially her children, nieces, nephews, and grand baby. She was funny, artistic, made a mean taco dip and the best ever, banana bread. She lit up a room, and without even trying, and was the life of every party. Any negative situation, she somehow turned positive. Life wasn't always easy, but anytime you would see her, she would be smiling that bright smile. She had a knack of making others feel empowered. Holly is loved by so many people. This world is a better place, because of her kind soul. If there is anything to learn from Holly, it was to make the best out of every situation, help others, don't ever focus on the negative, leave the past behind you, and always leave everyone, with a smile.
She is survived by and her memory will be cherished by her husband, Josh; five sons, Paine, Damien, Dexter, William and Lincoln; two daughters, Kira C. Knudsen and Hailey A. Engelmann, both of Oshkosh; her father, Steven Knudsen of Neenah; two brothers, Brett (fiance Trinity Elmer) Knudsen of DePere, Logan Knudsen of Neenah; two sisters, Heather (Eric) Maas of Appleton and Jill (Dustin) Lentz of Neenah; a granddaughter, Olivia Noelle Kauffman. She is further survived by two nieces, Olivia and Isabelle; two nephews, Hunter and Landon; other relatives and many very dear friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Knudsen and an infant son, Jacob.
Funeral services for Holly will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 5:00 pm in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive in Oshkosh with the Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. A time of visitation and support will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019