Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
Howard L. Dahlke


1937 - 2020
Howard L. Dahlke Obituary
Howard L. Dahlke

Winneconne - Howard L. Dahlke, age 82, of Winneconne died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Eden Meadows in Oshkosh. He was born on March 18, 1937, in Park Ridge, Illinois to the late Clarence and Estelle (Langer) Dahlke. Howard was a 1955 graduate of Ripon High School and attended Ripon College. On August 22, 1959, he married Carol Ann Otto in Ripon. From 1960 until 1965 Howard served his country as a captain in the U.S. Army. His work career included being employed at Speed Queen, and starting in 1975 he worked for Wescon Products retiring in 2012 as a Regional Sales Manager. Howard enjoyed bowling, reading, and watching movies, and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He loved spending time with family and friends and watching his grandkid's sporting events. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Winneconne.

Surviving Howard are three sons, Timothy Dahlke, of Winneconne; Jeffrey (Beth) Dahlke, of Long Beach, California; Michael (Wendy) Dahlke, of East Troy, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Alan Dahlke, of Winneconne; Thomas (Katie) Dahlke, of Greenville; Jacob Dahlke, of U.S. Navy Base, Japan; Mitchell Dahlke, of USMC Camp Pendleton, California; Taylor Dahlke, of Milwaukee; Brandon Dahlke, of Long Beach; Ashley Dahlke, of East Troy; Andrew (Jennifer) Dahlke, of East Troy; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Maya, Joshua, Nathan; and he is also remembered by Lynn Dahlke and the Conradt family.

Along with his parents, Howard was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol, in 1991.

A visitation will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Winneconne Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the in Howard's name.

The family extends a special thank you to the Eden Meadows staff for their care of Howard.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
