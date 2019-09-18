|
Howard M. Mezera
Oshkosh - Howard M. Mezera, age 68, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. He was born June 19, 1951 in Prairie Du Chien, WI, a son of Howard W. and Emmeleen Conway Mezera.
He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and received his Bachelor's degrees in Mathematics and Economics in 1974. He later went on to complete his Master's of Business Administration, also at UWO. While a student at the university, he met his future wife, Katherine Murphy. On September 5, 1975 he and Katherine wed in Ashford, WI.
Howard was the Director of Information Services for Calumet County, and worked for H&R Block during tax season. He was a longtime member of the Oshkosh Truck Credit Union Board of Directors. He enjoyed golf, travel, and was a season ticket holder for the University of Wisconsin Badger football team. He was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Murphy, his daughter Megan Mezera, his son Mike (Danielle) Mezera, a granddaughter Brooklyn Mezera, his brothers Paul (Maureen) Mezera, Dick Mezera, Greg (Barb) Mezera, his sisters Madelyn (Tim) Shea, Mary (Mike) Thompson, Joan (Glen) Deno, and Barb Kaufmann, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother John Mezera, an Aunt Ellen and Uncle Edward Conway.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at noon at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish-St. Peter Site with Fr. Jerry Pastors officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A memorial will be established.
The family would like to thank the Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Fire Department EMTs and Aurora Medical Center ICU Staff.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019