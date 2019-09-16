|
Hubert Heise
Berlin - Hubert Heise, age 90, of Berlin passed away on September 10, 2019 at Patriot Place of Berlin.
He was born on June 8, 1929 in Berlin, to Ernest and Lillie (Bowe) Heise and was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church of Borth.
Hubert worked in North Dakota for a couple of seasons before serving his county honorably in the United States Army for 2 years.
He was united in marriage to Lorraine Rodencal on December 14, 1952 and had 2 children, Beverly and Richard.
Hubert was a dedicated employee of the Berlin Foundry working there for 41 years.
In his off time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, enjoyed stock car racing and became part of the pit crew for Wilfred Shoppenhorst for many years, and loved motorcycling with his wife and attending rallies.
Hubert is survived by his wife, Lorraine Heise; daughter, Beverly (Rich) Yonkie of Princeton; son, Richard Heise of Berlin; grandsons, Corey and Eric Fink, both of Ripon; several great-grandchildren; brother, Leland Heise; nieces and nephews; cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lille Heise; sisters-in-law, Linda Heise and Veronica Rodencal; and niece, Karen Dohe.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin officiated by Pastor Brian Beardsley.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 21, from 9-11:00 a.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin.
Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank all of the employee's and staff of Patriot Place as well as the hospice nurses who provided such compassionate and excellent care to Hubert.
The family would also like to acknowledge a big thank you to Hubert's best friend, "Sparky". The love he had for his dog was beyond great!
