Oshkosh - Ilona Fruhwirth, age 95, of Oshkosh, died on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Edenbrooke. She was born on January 2, 1924 in Ullo, Hungary. On September 18, 1943 she married Anton Fruhwirth in Hungary. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2000.

She had worked at Lennox Candle, was a homemaker and enjoyed her plants.

She is survived by her son Anton Jr.(Cynthia) Fruhwirth, her grandchildren Melissa Walton, Mark Taff, Christian Fruhwirth, Kellen Fruhwirth, great-grandchildren Cory, Casey, Blair and Kyra.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Eva Hart, and her siblings.

Burial will take place next to her husband at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 21, 2019
