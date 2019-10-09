Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ingeborg Silbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingeborg J. Silbaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ingeborg J. Silbaugh Obituary
Ingeborg J. Silbaugh

Chelmsford, MA - Ingeborg J. "Inge" (LaPolla) Silbaugh, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 62 years old.

Inge was born in Furth, Germany on July 15, 1957 and was a daughter of Philip and Helga (Wahl) LaPolla of Chelmsford, MA.

Inge was born in Germany, but grew up in New Jersey and Illinois living also in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She loved crafting, gardening, puzzles and games. Her most recent 2,000 piece puzzle will go unfinished. We are thankful that she found a new life in Chelmsford four years ago that allowed for her to enjoy her family, her hobbies, work and a new sense of independence. She is gone unexpectedly and too soon.

Inge is survived by her daughters, Tracey (Andy) Gatlin and Hailey (Andy) Palmquist in addition to her parents, Phil and Helga LaPolla, her sister, Diana (Bob) O'Sullivan, her brother, Richard (Robin) LaPolla, grandchildren, Sydney and Sarah Gatlin, Isaiah, Connor and Keirah Palmquist, nieces Brittany (Mike), Meghan, Kelsey and Kristin and nephew Kevin. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ashley Lynn Silbaugh in 2002.

Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, October 12th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, MA. Interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.donordrive.com) in memory of her beloved daughter, Ashley. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ingeborg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now