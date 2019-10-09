|
Ingeborg J. Silbaugh
Chelmsford, MA - Ingeborg J. "Inge" (LaPolla) Silbaugh, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 62 years old.
Inge was born in Furth, Germany on July 15, 1957 and was a daughter of Philip and Helga (Wahl) LaPolla of Chelmsford, MA.
Inge was born in Germany, but grew up in New Jersey and Illinois living also in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She loved crafting, gardening, puzzles and games. Her most recent 2,000 piece puzzle will go unfinished. We are thankful that she found a new life in Chelmsford four years ago that allowed for her to enjoy her family, her hobbies, work and a new sense of independence. She is gone unexpectedly and too soon.
Inge is survived by her daughters, Tracey (Andy) Gatlin and Hailey (Andy) Palmquist in addition to her parents, Phil and Helga LaPolla, her sister, Diana (Bob) O'Sullivan, her brother, Richard (Robin) LaPolla, grandchildren, Sydney and Sarah Gatlin, Isaiah, Connor and Keirah Palmquist, nieces Brittany (Mike), Meghan, Kelsey and Kristin and nephew Kevin. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ashley Lynn Silbaugh in 2002.
Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, October 12th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, MA. Interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.donordrive.com) in memory of her beloved daughter, Ashley. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019