Ione A. SchulzOshkosh, WI - Ione A. Schulz , age 92, of Oshkosh passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in a farm house in Jackson County, WI on March 02, 1928 to Olive and Glenn Goss. Ione grew up on different farms until she moved to Eau Claire, WI where she met the love of her life, LaVerne Schulz. They married on September 17, 1949. Ione lived in Eau Claire until 1952 when LaVerne returned from Korea. They then moved to Oshkosh and raised two daughters. Ione was an excellent cook, a master seamstress at making clothes, dance costumes and really enjoyed making her little dolls and snow ladies and many more craft items. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was always thinking about what she could do for everyone else.She leaves behind and her memory will be cherished by daughters, Mary Kruger, Diane Schulz; grandchildren Jonathan Kruger, Noel (Fred) Stephany, Robert Kruger, Jennifer (JustinHenke) King; great-grandchildren, Brandon (Brittany) Kruger, David (Shelby) Lautenschlager, Owen Stephany, Lexi, Natalie, Josslyn and Austin Kruger; great-great grandchildren, Arwyn Lautenschlager, Nellie Kruger; sisters and brother, Geraldine Grohn, Alma Zick, Marie Phillips, Darrel (Diane) Goss, Norma (Harley) Voetmann; sisters-in-law, Teresa Schulz and Monnie Goss. She is further survived by many, many nieces, nephews; great nieces, nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; her parents, Olive and Glenn Goss; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Florence and James Sarres; brother, Raymond (Avis) Goss; sister, Perscilla (Leonard) Hanson; brothers, Donald Goss and Clarence (Elaine) Goss; niece, Beverly Hanson, nephew, Donald Zick; sister and brother-in-law, Roger and Carole Dolan; brothers-in-law, Terry Phillips, Norman Zick, Victor Grohn and August Schulz; nieces and nephews, Kathleen, Catherine and Wayne Goss; mother and father-in-law, Mary and August Schulz.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Ione on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of 6th and Knapp Streets in Oshkosh with the Rev. Louis Golamari as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of Mass. Social distancing and masks are required.Mom, we know that you are the happiest you've been in a long time being with our Dad again. We all miss you more than anyone can imagine. We all love you. Rest in peace until we meet again!