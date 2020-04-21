|
|
Ione "Sam" Handel
Oshkosh - Ione "Sam" Handel, age 70, of Oshkosh passed away on the Feast of Divine Mercy, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Country Villa Assisted Living in Omro. She was born July 20, 1949 in Milwaukee, the third of five children of Roger "Fossil" and Anna (Lucyk) Joram. She graduated from Berlin High in 1967. She married Bruce Handel on February 14, 1970 in Wautoma. She enjoyed working as a telephone operator in Berlin and had many entertaining stories to share. She then served as secretary for their parish, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wautoma.
Sam had an adventurous spirit and, along with Bruce, enjoyed traveling around the country. Whether it was to swim meets or dance conferences, traveling between California and Wisconsin, or visiting coastal waters, Sam never passed a historical site or antique store she didn't want to investigate. She loved to ski with her family in the winter and grow beautiful flowers in the spring. She enjoyed sewing and made many lovely things for herself and her daughters. Her other hobbies included cross-stitching, crocheting, scrapbooking/cardmaking, cheering for the Packers, making holidays extra special, and baking with her grandchildren.
Above all, she was very devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish in Oshkosh. She and Bruce raised their daughters in the faith, taught Confirmation classes, led a high school youth group, and regularly attended adoration.
Sam is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Bruce Handel, Oshkosh; daughter Juliann (Bill) Parkin and their children Aaron, Mariah, Alexander, Nicholas, Michaela, and Ellianna, Oshkosh; daughter Dana (Todd) Hill and their children Jude, Elsa, and Iris, Glendale. She is also survived by brothers Dennis (Joann) Joram, Milwaukee; Neil Joram, Milwaukee; and Bradley (Candy) Joram, Lake Tomahawk; brothers-in-law Harry (Shirley) Handel III, Wautoma, and Roland Handel, Sr., Wautoma. She is further survived by numerous relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her elder sister Inez Joram, her sister-in-law Beverly (Roland) Handel, nephews Roland Handel, Jr. and Matthew Handel, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private family services will be held with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Wautoma. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Leikness Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wautomafuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020