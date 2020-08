Ione SchulzOshkosh - Ione A. Schulz, age 92, of Oshkosh, died Saturday August 22, 2020 in Oshkosh.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday August 26, at 11:00 AM in St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church with the Rev Louis Galomari officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00AM until the hour of services.