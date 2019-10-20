|
|
Ionne E. Berndt
Oshkosh - Ionne E. Berndt, 95 passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1924 the daughter of Louis and Alice(Wendtland) Mueller. Ionne married George Berndt in Oshkosh.
Ionne is survived by two sons; Allan (Rosemarie) Berndt of Hazelhurst and James (Laurie) Berndt of Oshkosh. Four granddaughters; Julie (Scott) Kons-Oshkosh, Lisa Berndt-Oshkosh, Kelly Davies-Oshkosh and Rhonda (Russell) King - Madison. Three step grandsons; Kenny-Kevin- Kyle Gennerman. Great grandchildren; Brandon-Eric-Sarah-Tyler-Mitchell-Logan-Rylee-Maya-Jaden- Hannah-Dan-Jacob-Rachel and many great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, parents Louis/Alice Mueller, two brothers Eugene (Mitzi) Mueller-Louis (Dolores) Mueller, step daughter Mary Gennerman, granddaughter Karla and great-great grandson; Rylan.
Many thanks to the loving staff at Evergreen for the wonderful care they gave Ionne.
Entombment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019