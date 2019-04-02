|
Irene Edgren
Wild Rose - Irene Alice (Chase) Edgren, age 84, formerly of Wild Rose, passed away at Bethany Pines, Waupaca, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1934 in Racine, the only child of Phil and Evelyn (Masters) Chase. When she was nine, the family moved to Wild Rose area in Springwater Township. Irene married George Edgren Jr. in Mt. Morris in June of 1953. They had six children. Irene was a homemaker, secretary for George's business, Cub Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, quilter and care box maker with church and a wonderful mother and wife. Irene was a very talented painter and wrote many poems for special occasions for her family. She loved gardening, camping, snowmobiling, traveling, fishing, hunting and special times with her family and friends.
Irene is survived by her daughters: Marjorie Baxter, Wild Rose, Georgene Erickson, Appleton; sons: George (Karen) Edgren III, Neenah, Thomas (Leigh) Edgren, Waupaca, Mark (Faith) Edgren, NC; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: George; son: Philip; grandson: Jeshua Erickson and son-in-law: Neil Baxter.
Memorial services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Saturday from 10AM until the time of services at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Irene's name to the . Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements. www.leiknessfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 2, 2019