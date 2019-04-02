Services
Leikness Funeral Home
358 S Oxford St
Wautoma, WI 54982
(920) 787-3746
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Edgren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Edgren


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Edgren Obituary
Irene Edgren

Wild Rose - Irene Alice (Chase) Edgren, age 84, formerly of Wild Rose, passed away at Bethany Pines, Waupaca, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1934 in Racine, the only child of Phil and Evelyn (Masters) Chase. When she was nine, the family moved to Wild Rose area in Springwater Township. Irene married George Edgren Jr. in Mt. Morris in June of 1953. They had six children. Irene was a homemaker, secretary for George's business, Cub Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, quilter and care box maker with church and a wonderful mother and wife. Irene was a very talented painter and wrote many poems for special occasions for her family. She loved gardening, camping, snowmobiling, traveling, fishing, hunting and special times with her family and friends.

Irene is survived by her daughters: Marjorie Baxter, Wild Rose, Georgene Erickson, Appleton; sons: George (Karen) Edgren III, Neenah, Thomas (Leigh) Edgren, Waupaca, Mark (Faith) Edgren, NC; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: George; son: Philip; grandson: Jeshua Erickson and son-in-law: Neil Baxter.

Memorial services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Saturday from 10AM until the time of services at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Irene's name to the . Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements. www.leiknessfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now