Irvin Duane Immel Jr.
Oshkosh - Irvin Duane Immel Jr, age 87, of Oshkosh, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Bella Vista in Oshkosh. He was born October 14, 1932, in Fond du Lac to the late Irvin Sr. and Grace (McCarty) Immel. When he was a child, his parents moved and opened up Immel's Tavern (currently Country Inn) on the banks of the Rat River near Zittau and went to Winneconne High School. After a storied career playing football, basketball and track, he joined the Army (101st Screaming Eagles) in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1955 at the rank of Sergeant. After the military, he married Joan Youngwirth on July 24, 1955, at the Borth United Methodist Church. After building his own home near Zittau, Irv worked for many years as a carpenter with Hoberg Construction, Hutter Construction and retiring from C.R. Meyer & Sons. While not working, he dedicated his time to the Boy Scouts teaching life lessons, taking trips to the World Jamboree in Alberta, Canada, National Jamboree at Fort AP Hill, VA., as well as other hiking, camping and fishing trips. Irv loved the outdoors and spent as much time as possible fishing and hunting. He made many memories while moose hunting in Canada with the Luedtke's and the Overton's. While not in Canada, he had a passion for hunting whitetails on the Luedtke Farm and fishing on the Wolf River near Boom Bay. With an infectious smile, he was always willing to help anyone. After losing his first wife to cancer, Irv got remarried to Mary Menzies on July 10, 2005, and moved to the town of Black Wolf before eventually moving to Bella Vista
Irv is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Pat and Terry Immel , of Maryville, MO; granddaughter Madison, grandson Michael; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Keith Zuehlke, of Sussex, WI; granddaughter Lexie; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Jodi Immel, of Larsen, WI; grandson Brady, granddaughters Jenna, Tess and Laney; brother and sister-in-law Ken and Marilynn Immel, of Larsen, WI; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
Along with his parents, Irv was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan, on December 26, 2000; and his second wife, Mary, on November 19, 2017.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A private funeral will be held and burial with military honors will be in the Winneconne Cemetery.
