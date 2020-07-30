Irvin J. (Beez) BiesingerOshkosh - Irvin J. (Beez) Biesinger, age 90, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully Saturday July 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Oshkosh on April 25, 1930, the son of the late Alois and Caroline Pechman Biesinger. Irvin married Irene Palacek on November 14, 1953. She preceded him in death on Sept. 3, 1988. He was a long standing member of Sacred Heart Church and of St. Michael's Chapel in De Pere.He served his country in the U.S Army. Irvin worked and retired from the Oshkosh Area School District. Irvin enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He spent many years sitting on bleachers watching grandchildren's sports, concerts, and events. He played many years of golf at Far Vu & Lake Breeze, as well as dartball in the Sacred Heart league.Irvin is survived by two daughters; Paula (Mike) Dorsey and Mari (Ray) Mahlke. Three sons; Steven, Gary (Gina), and Tom (Beth), all of Oshkosh. Grandchildren; Andy M., Jess, Andy B., Christopher, Erin, Joel, Ryan, Melissa, Jamie, Austin, Carrie, Kevin, and Jordan. Irvin is further survived by great grandchildren, one sister, Lenore Demler, and many nieces, nephews and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife Irene, parents, four sisters; Marie, Theresa, Loretta, Margaret, Mildred and three brothers; Alois, Carl, and Frank.Irvin's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic-Oshkosh and to his Palliative Care/Hospice team, especially Malinda and Ka Bao.Due to current health risks and safety concerns, a private mass to celebrate Irvin's life was held on Thursday, July 30th at St. Raphael's Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Long officiating. He was laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery.Dad, it comforts us to know you are reunited with Mom. We love you both very much. Thank you for the life time of wonderful memories, laughter, and friendship. Go Cardinals!